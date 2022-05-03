Russell Salvatore donates $1 million to build new Villa Maria dining hall
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday was a big day for Villa Maria College, as Russell Salvatore announced he will be donating $1 million to build a new dining hall.
The college hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Russell J. Salvatore Commons and said the new dining hall will be open to students by the upcoming fall semester.
Salvatore’s contribution is the biggest individual donor donation in Villa Maria’s history.
