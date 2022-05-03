Utica man charged with robbing Stewarts in Bridgewater
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On May 3 rd , the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Utica man was given felony charges for the robbery that took place at the Stewarts in Bridgewater on April 15 th .Oneida County Sheriff investigating robbery at Stewart’s in Bridgewater
According to the Sheriff, after a lengthy investigation, a search warrant was executed for 22-year-old Hamadi Muya, of Utica for the following charges:
- Robbery in the First Degree (Class B Felony)
Muya was taken into custody without incident and was brought to Oneida County Jail. He is currently being held while he awaits CAP Court.
Authorities say Muya was already currently on parole prior to armed robbery charges.
Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.
