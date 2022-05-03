ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica man charged with robbing Stewarts in Bridgewater

By Thad Randazzo
 4 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On May 3 rd , the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Utica man was given felony charges for the robbery that took place at the Stewarts in Bridgewater on April 15 th .

Oneida County Sheriff investigating robbery at Stewart’s in Bridgewater

According to the Sheriff, after a lengthy investigation, a search warrant was executed for 22-year-old Hamadi Muya, of Utica for the following charges:

  • Robbery in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Muya was taken into custody without incident and was brought to Oneida County Jail. He is currently being held while he awaits CAP Court.

Authorities say Muya was already currently on parole prior to armed robbery charges.

Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

NEWS10 ABC

Man found guilty in 2020 death of 6-year-old in Troy

A man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the death of 6-year-old Davonte Paul in 2020. According to the Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office, Kevin Cox, 42, was convicted on Wednesday morning after a two-week trial.
