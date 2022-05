KLAMATH FALLS — Get out your mask and press your cape, the first Comic Con in the Klamath Basin in nearly three years is coming to Klamath Community College. Sparked by a desire to host a large-scale open house for the community, the college will host its first KCC Comic Con from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13.

