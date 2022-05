WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita construction and home remodeling business has paid more than $23,000 after customers complained, according to District Attorney Marc Bennett. The DA said three separate customers filed complaints about Hillson Construction LLC. As a result, the DA’s Consumer Protection Division investigated and alleged that Hillson failed to provide the customers […]

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO