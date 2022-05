Cheyenne South track athlete Darby Downham has signed on with Western Colorado University in Gunnison. She won the indoor state championship in the 400-meter dash back in March with a time of 1.01.48. Downham also placed 6th in the 55-meter hurdle event at the indoor championships with a time of 9.13. In her junior year, he was 6th in the 400 at indoor championships.

