Baltimore, MD

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Mayor Catherine Pugh is back in her Baltimore house, making plans to return to the public eye

baltimorebrew.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a little-known deal with prosecutors, Pugh is able to retain ownership of her house in return for paying the government $125,000. Currently in talks to sub for Larry Young as talk show host. Released from community confinement, Baltimore’s ex-mayor, Catherine Elizabeth Pugh, is back in her house in...

baltimorebrew.com

Comments / 9

the Lt
2d ago

It's amazing to me she has such little shame and zero humility. If she thinks she has a place working for the public after basically extorting the tax payers of baltimore, then Cleary her timing jail wasn't long enough.

Reply(1)
4
