(April 29, 2022) The Stephen Decatur baseball team outscored the Washington Jaguars, 19-1, on Monday, then topped the Parkside Rams the following day, 6-2. The Seahawks put one run on the board in the first inning and eight in the second to take a 9-0 lead on Monday in Princess Anne.

BERLIN, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO