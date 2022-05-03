ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Three charged with murder on one-month anniversary of Sacramento’s worst mass shooting

By Kris Hooks
capradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne month after the deadly mass shooting in downtown Sacramento that killed six people and injured a dozen more, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert has announced murder charges in the killings. Schubert said three suspects — Mtula Payton, Smiley Martin and Dandrae Martin — all face three counts of...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Alabama sheriff releases jailhouse surveillance video showing murder suspect leave with corrections officer

Newly released surveillance video appears to show missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning with the fugitive suspected murderer Casey Cole White walking behind her in leg shackles and handcuffs. The shocking escaped, allegedly faciliated by the jail's assistant director of corrections, kicked...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
KTLA

California inmate drug overdoses decrease under treatment program

The spiraling number of overdose deaths and hospitalizations among California prison inmates fell dramatically during the first two years of a program that uses prescribed drugs to treat more incarcerated addicts than any such program in the country, officials said Tuesday. The rate of overdose deaths dropped 58% after the program began in 2020. Hospitalizations […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Sacramento Zoo#Gun Violence#Youth Programs#Violent Crime
Washington Examiner

Idaho officials seek death penalty for mother accused of killing children

Idaho officials announced Monday their intention to seek the death penalty in the case against Lori Vallow, a mother accused of murdering her two children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow. The state made the announcement via a court-filed notice. The state's representation declared it would seek the death penalty if...
IDAHO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase

The SWAT team with the King County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man they were seeking to arrest for a felony assault on Wednesday. At about 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, deputies located the man in the area of the Federal Way Library and attempted to arrest him. The man...
FEDERAL WAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy