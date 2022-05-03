May 3rd, 2022

For Immediate Release:

Atlanta Braves “World Champions Trophy Tour” coming to Mobile May 13

What: Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour

When: Friday, May 13, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Cooper Riverside Park

101 S Water Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Mobile, Ala. — The Atlanta Braves are stopping in Mobile on May 13 as part of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist to celebrate with fans in Southwest Alabama.

The Braves are bringing the Commissioner’s Trophy to Cooper Riverside Park on May 13, and baseball fans from around the Gulf Coast are invited for a free, family-friendly event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be music, food and Big Hit Sports Cards/Gulf Coast Hobby and The Vault will be on hand with great Atlanta Braves merchandise. WNSP Sports Radio 105.5FM will also be broadcasting live during the event.

The main attraction will be the 2021 World Series Championship Trophy, which fans will be able to see up close and take pictures with to remember the Braves' fourth World Series title. Fans are welcome from 3 to 6 p.m., and parking will be available at the Mobile Convention Center parking lot adjacent to Cooper Riverside Park.

This event is being co-sponsored locally by the City of Mobile, ASM Global and Visit Mobile. You can find out more about the Braves’ 151-stop World Champions Trophy Tour at mlb.com/braves/fans/trophy-tour. Please note that the May 13 event will be moved to the Mobile Convention Center next door in case of rain.