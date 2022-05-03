Autism awareness and Kindness Kart

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
The white teacher, who has been placed on leave, told his class of mostly black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on shackles during social studies lessons about slavery. The social studies teacher reportedly allowed White students in the class to throw their cotton away and refuse to take part in the activity. This incident came to light after a parent posted on social media that her daughter was confronted with the cotton-picking lesson Tuesday. Parents are now calling for the teacher’s firing and for his teaching license to be revoked.
A Hudson Valley beauty queen is raising awareness to a genetic disorder that she’s suffered with since she was a baby. Brianna Worden is the current Miss New York International and suffers from a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system, called neurofibromatosis or “NF.”. The 26-year-old...
