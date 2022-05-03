ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

BLUES & BEYOND: The Waymores offer pure honky tonk and western swing

By Hal Horowitz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta husband and wife duo of Willie Heath Heal and Kira Annalise have been together since 2013, but are just now starting to receive national attention with their new album Stone Sessions. Heath’s husky baritone vocals entice you into their pure honky tonk and Western swing world, while Kira’s sunnier...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Patty Griffin’s New Album Features Robert Plant Collaboration

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will release TAPE on June 10, a collection of rare demos and home recordings. All of the songs on the upcoming album were hand-picked by Griffin herself, after combing through old personal recordings chronicling a 26-year career. "I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered," the singer said in a statement. TAPE will be the first collection of new material since the Americana artist's self-titled Grammy-winning album in 2019.
MUSIC
Wide Open Eats

Atlanta’s Best Fried Chicken Spots That Showcase Local History

Maya Angelou said it. "The best comfort food will always be greens,. , and fried chicken." David Chang said it. "I love chicken. I love chicken products: fried chicken." Nora Ephron said it. "Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken." Lucky for Miss Ephron, Mr. Chang, and Maya, there are plenty of places in Atlanta that make good fried chicken.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Confederate Heritage Group Clashes With Counterprotesters At Stone Mountain, Ga.

On Saturday (April 30), members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans were met by counterprotesters at Stone Mountain Park during a rally to celebrate Confederate Memorial Day. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, around 200 members of the SCV gathered at Stone Mountain, despite calls for the state-owned park to shut them down. Rather, north of 100 counterprotesters gathered at the wide lawn in front of the mountain’s large bas relief carving of confederate leaders, shouting and jeering, which forced the SCV speakers to struggle to be heard over the din.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
loudersound.com

Watch Axl Rose join Carrie Underwood onstage for two Guns N' Roses classics

Axl Rose teamed up with crossover country star Carrie Underwood this weekend for a historic rendering of two Guns N' Roses classics. Rose joined Underwood onstage towards the end of her headline set at the annual Stagecoach festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on Saturday night, supplying vocals on performances of Sweet Child O' Mine and Paradise City. In a hint as to what would happen later, Underwood's intro tape featured another GN'R classic, Welcome To The Jungle.
INDIO, CA
Eater

18 Excellent Mexican Restaurants in Atlanta

Atlanta and its sprawling metropolitan area feature numerous Mexican restaurants serving a wide range of regional and hyper-regional dishes from around Mexico. Whether seeking out one of Atlanta’s many marisquerias (seafood restaurants), Sinaloan-style chicken, or comforting taquerias offering heaping plates of tacos and enchiladas, or even tlayudas, tortas, chimichangas, and tamales, folks will find a Mexican restaurant serving what they’re craving. This map consists of just a few Mexican restaurants around Atlanta to consider, highlighting the vast variety of dishes found throughout Mexico.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

6 beach and lakefront Airbnbs near Atlanta for summer vacation

Plan your summer vacation with six scenic Airbnb rentals in metro Atlanta or along the Georgia coast. Chill at the lake in comfort at this studio that provides a kayak and paddleboards. You can add luxuries like on-site massages and a personal chef at extra cost. Location: Lake Allatoona. Features:...
ATLANTA, GA
ServingLooksATL

Dinner at Octopus: Mediterranean Restaurant in Buckhead Atlanta

Patio season is that you? I'm sliding into the weekend at Octopus Atlanta a NEW Seafood and Mediterranean restaurant in Atlanta! They cook their food over an open flame like the Whole Mediterranean Sea Bass that is served head-on and dripping in lemon, caper, and herbs! Perfect spot for birthdays, an impressive date night, or just to elevate your weekends from the same old, same old. I enjoyed the live DJ, hookah, and bottle service that kept the party going after dinner. Octopus also has several flat-screen TVs to enjoy the game. They also have a full bar serving up your exclusive drinks like the "Marrakesh" inspired by A city from Morocco wand containing fresh organic daisy tea (and a flower!). I will be back to enjoy the patio! It's so pretty with a garden theme, fresh air, and plenty of comfy seating! I tried: Lamb Chops- Four (4) pieces of roasted lamb chops served w/ basmati rice, asparagus, and Cumberland sauce. Fried Calamari - Crispy rings of calamari with zucchini chips served with chipotle sauce. Surf 'n' Turf- 6 oz filet mignon topped w/ 6 oz lobster tail, spinach, and café de Paris sauce. Served with a side of basmati rice Truffle Potatoes - Roasted potatoes served w/ parsley and parmesan cheese sprinkles. Follow @ServingLooksATL to be served some fresh picks! Try Octopus on the weekend and during the week there is free hookah until 6 pm. Your experience will be one to remember. Which side would you try the calamari or truffle potatoes on?
ATLANTA, GA
#Soul Music#Music History#World Music#Honky Tonk#Stone Sessions#Western
Lifewnikk

Affordable Atlanta Apartment List (Marietta, Ga)

Marietta, Ga is known to be one of Atlanta's most far north suburbs, with a 30 minute drive from downtown Marietta is known to be both comfortable and affordable. With so much to do, great school systems, and beautiful homes, Marietta has been rated one of the best suburbs because of all of these things and not only that, it is also one of those suburbs where you can find an apartment for less than $2,000 per month. Things to do in Marietta might you ask? Marietta is best known for Marietta Square, which consists of shopping and most importantly its Farmers Market. There is also Six Flags White Water, which is an amazing place to go for a day of adventure and family fun. Marietta is also known for its historical buildings that are located throughout the entire suburb (Cobb Museum of Art, Southern Museum of Civil War, etc).
MARIETTA, GA
Bossip

The Big Homecoming Is Coming To ATL Juneteenth Weekend

We know you’ve probably been to festivals before and you might have also experienced some HBCU homecomings but we’re super excited about this one. A new Music + Culture Festival called ‘The Big Homecoming’ has just announced that it’s making its way to Atlanta, this summer. This two-day HBCU experience kicks off June 17-18th, 2022, paying homage to historically black colleges, including FAMU, where the two co-founders of ‘The Big Homecoming,’ music executives Maurice Slade and Amir Windom, met as undergrads. ‘The Big Homecoming’ will offer a true HBCU homecoming culture in one epic event. Guests will be able to enjoy live performances from top-tier talent, participate in an official tailgate experience, indulge in a vendor village that includes a uniquely tailored food experience as well as an artist village that will have each attendee feel like they’re at an HBCU Homecoming. The best part of ‘The Big Homecoming’ is that the experience actually will continue beyond the Juneteenth weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Rocker Bob Seger’s Top Ten Songs

Michigan's favorite rocker turns 77 today and we take a look back at some of our favorites from Bob's storied career. Note: content originally published on UltimateClassicRock.com. Bob Seger's career trajectory nearly mirrors Bruce Springsteen's, his main competition in the late-'70s for the heartland-rock audience. Both singer-songwriters started in the...
MICHIGAN STATE

