BLUES & BEYOND: The Waymores offer pure honky tonk and western swing

Patio season is that you? I'm sliding into the weekend at Octopus Atlanta a NEW Seafood and Mediterranean restaurant in Atlanta! They cook their food over an open flame like the Whole Mediterranean Sea Bass that is served head-on and dripping in lemon, caper, and herbs! Perfect spot for birthdays, an impressive date night, or just to elevate your weekends from the same old, same old. I enjoyed the live DJ, hookah, and bottle service that kept the party going after dinner. Octopus also has several flat-screen TVs to enjoy the game. They also have a full bar serving up your exclusive drinks like the "Marrakesh" inspired by A city from Morocco wand containing fresh organic daisy tea (and a flower!). I will be back to enjoy the patio! It's so pretty with a garden theme, fresh air, and plenty of comfy seating! I tried: Lamb Chops- Four (4) pieces of roasted lamb chops served w/ basmati rice, asparagus, and Cumberland sauce. Fried Calamari - Crispy rings of calamari with zucchini chips served with chipotle sauce. Surf 'n' Turf- 6 oz filet mignon topped w/ 6 oz lobster tail, spinach, and café de Paris sauce. Served with a side of basmati rice Truffle Potatoes - Roasted potatoes served w/ parsley and parmesan cheese sprinkles. Follow @ServingLooksATL to be served some fresh picks! Try Octopus on the weekend and during the week there is free hookah until 6 pm. Your experience will be one to remember. Which side would you try the calamari or truffle potatoes on?

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO