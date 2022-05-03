Possible overturn of Roe v. Wade could reimpose Indiana abortion restrictions

(The Center Square) – The Supreme Court of the United States may soon overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling guaranteeing abortion rights, according to a leaked court document.

Politico obtained a draft opinion by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. indicating that the Supreme Court has voted to strike down the 1973 decision, which asserts that women have a constitutional right to seek abortion.

According to the Politico report, the draft opinion states, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday that the leaked draft document is authentic, but added that it is not final.

Under current Indiana law, an abortion may be performed up to the 22nd week of pregnancy, with some restrictions, including that an aborted fetus be handled as human remains and not medical waste. Also, an ultrasound must be obtained 18 hours or more before the procedure.

However, a 2019 federal appeals court has upheld an injunction blocking an Indiana law that would have required almost all minors seeking abortions to have parental consent. In 2021, a federal court prevented Indiana from enforcing two other restrictions imposed by state law, a ban on the use of telehealth services to obtain an abortion in the state, and a ban on abortion based solely on the fetus's gender, race, ethnicity or detected disability.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, there will be no constitutional basis for opposing those restrictions, which could be reimposed.

Indiana Republicans and Democrats reacted to the possibility of Roe v. Wade being struck down this summer by emphasizing views held by their opponents.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also sees Roe v. Wade as part of a fight against extremism. He said, “As long as Roe v. Wade remains enforced, the Radical Left in this country will never stop pushing for more and more extreme abortion related policies.”

Indiana Democrats responded by speculating just the opposite, namely the absence of Roe v. Wade would enable abortion foes to enact criminal penalties on women seeking abortion.

The party Twitter account noted that while only 17% of Hoosiers support criminalizing abortion in all forms including rape, incest or a threat to the life of the mother, it expected Republican lawmakers to do that exactly, adding, “Their extreme partisanship will cost lives”.