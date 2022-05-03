ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Possible overturn of Roe v. Wade could reimpose Indiana abortion restrictions

By Lawrence Wilson
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsZIn_0fS4wa8100

(The Center Square) – The Supreme Court of the United States may soon overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling guaranteeing abortion rights, according to a leaked court document.

Politico obtained a draft opinion by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. indicating that the Supreme Court has voted to strike down the 1973 decision, which asserts that women have a constitutional right to seek abortion.

According to the Politico report, the draft opinion states, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday that the leaked draft document is authentic, but added that it is not final.

Under current Indiana law, an abortion may be performed up to the 22nd week of pregnancy, with some restrictions, including that an aborted fetus be handled as human remains and not medical waste. Also, an ultrasound must be obtained 18 hours or more before the procedure.

However, a 2019 federal appeals court has upheld an injunction blocking an Indiana law that would have required almost all minors seeking abortions to have parental consent. In 2021, a federal court prevented Indiana from enforcing two other restrictions imposed by state law, a ban on the use of telehealth services to obtain an abortion in the state, and a ban on abortion based solely on the fetus's gender, race, ethnicity or detected disability.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, there will be no constitutional basis for opposing those restrictions, which could be reimposed.

Indiana Republicans and Democrats reacted to the possibility of Roe v. Wade being struck down this summer by emphasizing views held by their opponents.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also sees Roe v. Wade as part of a fight against extremism. He said, “As long as Roe v. Wade remains enforced, the Radical Left in this country will never stop pushing for more and more extreme abortion related policies.”

Indiana Democrats responded by speculating just the opposite, namely the absence of Roe v. Wade would enable abortion foes to enact criminal penalties on women seeking abortion.

The party Twitter account noted that while only 17% of Hoosiers support criminalizing abortion in all forms including rape, incest or a threat to the life of the mother, it expected Republican lawmakers to do that exactly, adding, “Their extreme partisanship will cost lives”.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
AZFamily

Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#The Supreme Court#Politico
WEKU

The original Roe v. Wade ruling was leaked, too

People march around the Minnesota Capitol building in St. Paul protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision in January, 1973.AP. The news site Politico sent shockwaves across the country last night when it published what appears to be an initial draft majority opinion — written by Justice Samuel Alito and reportedly circulated inside the court — suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court intends to strike down Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy