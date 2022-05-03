ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose: Rally for Abortion Rights at SJ City Hall

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us TODAY at 5pm at San Jose...

KRON4 News

Local officials react to Roe v. Wade report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Supreme Court is poised to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade ruling, according to a draft majority opinion obtained by Politico. The document concludes with the majority stating that the Constitution does not specify the rights of states to regulate abortion. “We now overrule those decisions and return that authority […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose is not jumping aboard the SB 9 lawsuit train

One San Jose official hoped to join Southern California cities in suing the state over recent housing legislation, but her efforts didn’t go far. On Wednesday, Councilmember and mayoral candidate Dev Davis asked some of her City Council colleagues to support a recent lawsuit against Senate Bill 9, which allows homeowners of single-family lots to divide their properties for development of two to four homes in an effort to increase the state’s housing stock. Proponents of the law say it will help alleviate the housing crisis, while opponents say it will destroy the character of single-family neighborhoods.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Sacramento

Nearly 2 Dozen COVID Cases Traced To People Who Attended McClatchy High Junior Prom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dozens of positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at C.K. McClatchy High School over the past two weeks, officials said. On Wednesday, a Sacramento City Unified School District official announced they’ve had 50 positive cases at the campus since April 21. Notably, officials say at least 21 of those positive cases were from people who attended the school’s junior prom. However, SCUSD says overlapping social and school contacts have made it hard to trace exactly where the outbreak started. The district notes that everyone who attended Junior Prom was required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Despite the outbreak, district officials are defending the decision to hold events like prom. “With the mental health impact of the pandemic – these types of extra-curricular events typically bring hope and joy for those attending and engaging,” said SCUSD Student Support & Health Services Director Victoria Flores in a statement. “As COVID remains a concern, this is the balance we continue to weigh.” The latest state numbers show California’s COVID cases and test positivity rate on a gradual increase over the past few weeks. Still, deaths have not shown any signs of increasing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

This Bay Area city’s STD rate is among the highest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

After jail, Santa Clara County reentry program can change lives

By providing job training, college education and counseling, Santa Clara County has found a way to help people from getting caught in the revolving door of incarceration. With county departments on site and partnerships with community organizations, the Santa Clara County Reentry Resource Center provides a critical service in addressing recidivism. The resource center offers formerly incarcerated people services to reestablish themselves in the community, including referrals for mental health and substance use treatment, public benefit enrollment, counseling, health care, education, record expungement, employment and housing information. It has helped more than 20,000 clients in the criminal justice system over the last 10 years.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Piedmont Mayor installs backyard home, touts ADUs to help solve housing woes

PIEDMONT – Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, have been pitched as one potential solution to the state's housing crisis. The mayor of Piedmont, who supports the construction of the small backyard homes, is living by her own message. Residents in Mayor Teddy Gray King's neighborhood got a show Wednesday afternoon as a prefabricated ADU was delivered in grand fashion. "Here is my backyard, which was pretty spacious and really just a perfect spot to build a freestanding house for my dad," said Piedmont Mayor Teddy Gray King, walking into her back yard.When King lost her mom last year, she was...
PIEDMONT, CA
The Independent

California runs on 100 per cent clean energy for the first time

Clean energy powered 100 per cent of California’s electricity demand on Saturday – a first for the state, according to an environmental group. Much of the renewable power came from vast solar farms, south of Los Angeles.The milestone, set on 30 April, was celebrated by environmental groups. “California busts past 100% on this historic day for clean energy!” tweeted Dan Jacobson, co-founder of the activist thinktank EcoEquity. Daniel M Kammen, a professor of energy at UC Berkeley, also wrote: “California achieved 100% renewable energy today. Very clear we can achieve clean energy everyday before 2030 if we cut the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRON4 News

Newsom proposes ‘right to choose’ amendment

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom and two other California politicians proposed a constitutional amendment that would give women the right to choose to receive an abortion in California. The news comes after Politico obtained a draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade. “We are proposing an amendment to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

