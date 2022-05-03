ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A conversation with 'The Sum of Us' author Heather McGhee

WKYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Heather McGhee shows us the math:...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WKYC

Casting underway for Hitchcock-style movie that's filming in Cleveland: How to audition for a role in 'Murdered Innocence'

CLEVELAND — Lights! Camera! Action!. Casting is currently underway for an independent movie that's being filmed in Cleveland. Lillian Pyles Casting is seeking paid actors for a variety of different roles in the film Murdered Innocence, which is described as “a gritty Hitchcockian indie thriller” whodunnit “with a twist at the end you won’t see coming.”
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy