A conversation with 'The Sum of Us' author Heather McGhee

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
The Today Show stars, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, are reeling from the death of a beloved fellow Today host, one whose hiring onto the show made history at NBC studios. The co-hosts took a moment out of Monday morning's show to honor the legacy of Jim...
A WOMAN has claimed she got very creative when it came to getting revenge on her ex who cheated on her. TikTok user @kykynicolee uploaded a video saying how she posed as a recruiter and put her love rat partner through a gruelling month-long job interview - before rejecting him.
MSNBC host Joy Reid criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) after a photo showed Black kids holding anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) signs as he signed the “Stop Woke” bill into law. On Friday, Rei retweeted Florida Senator Shevrin Jones attacking the governor after a picture showed four Black...
In a surprise to no one, Kimmel devoted much of his opening monologue on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to roasting Marjorie Taylor Greene after the far-right congresswoman testified last week in a Georgia court about her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Kimmel — who was...
AKRON, Ohio — For Akron artist Shawn Coss, this is much more than a workspace. It's where he grapples with things. "I call it darkness. You know, I deal with my own. I battle with depression so a lot of the pieces I create, I channel that type of darkness and it's like my therapy," he says.
CLEVELAND — Lights! Camera! Action!. Casting is currently underway for an independent movie that's being filmed in Cleveland. Lillian Pyles Casting is seeking paid actors for a variety of different roles in the film Murdered Innocence, which is described as “a gritty Hitchcockian indie thriller” whodunnit “with a twist at the end you won’t see coming.”
Comments / 0