Chino Hills, CA

Free Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Events in Chino Hills in May

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Chino Hills and San Bernardino County are hosting free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine events on Tuesdays, May 10 and 31 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the McCoy Equestrian & Recreation Center located at 14280 Peyton Drive. All San...

KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/3/22

In Riverside County, there were 568 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 25, hospitalizations have decreased by 20%, with 44. ICU cases increased by one, with seven current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County, there...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
