Free Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Events in Chino Hills in May

A new $50 million program was unveiled Tuesday, designed to provide free internet service to thousands of low-income families in the Los Angeles Unified School District. The All Families Connected program, in partnership with local providers such as Spectrum and AT&T, will give households 12 months of free internet access through LAUSD. "We will guarantee that every single student, every single family, across all of LAUSD...will have access to high-speed internet at home," LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a news conference at Bell Senior High School Tuesday. "This is not through hotspots. These are hardwired connectivity systems...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO