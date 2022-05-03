ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

10 Questions with ... Dave Levora

By Dave Levora Station: KQCJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe significantly larger playlist is our secret sauce. Audiences can access any song they want at any time they want to hear it. Some will argue that limitless musical availability makes all of us obsolete but that's only true if we insist on adhering to a playbook that was written DECADES...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
FOX 2

Sheryl Crow’s Missouri roots shine in new SHOWTIME documentary

ST. LOUIS – A documentary on Missourian Sheryl Crow comes to SHOWTIME on Friday, May 6. The documentary chronicles Crow’s life and music career. She is known for her chart-topping hits, long music career, and her ties to Missouri. She was born in the “boot-heel” town of Kennett. After graduating from Mizzou she taught school […]
