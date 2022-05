Morgan Wallen has dropped a deeply personal new song, “Thought You Should Know,” and it’s dedicated to his mom, Lesli. Wallen co-wrote the song wirth Miranda Lambert, and Nicolle Galyon, and the heartfelt mid-tempo tune serves as a thank you letter to his mom for her selfless love, care and prayers over the years. The verses detail how Wallen’s life choices have worried her in the past, while the chorus describes the changed man he is today.

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO