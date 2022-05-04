ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Mexico expects more migration after U.S. ends COVID border restrictions

By Ted Hesson, Kylie Madry
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OmKhq_0fS4Mcov00
Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Mexico is preparing to address the prospect of more migrants crossing the country once the United States lifts immigration restrictions put in place in response to the pandemic, Mexico's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said in April it planned to end the public health order known as Title 42, which allows the expulsion of migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19, on May 23, although a federal judge recently blocked the plan from proceeding. read more

"There could be a problem of higher migration flows, so we'll have to start to work on some ideas," Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a news conference in Washington after meeting with top U.S. officials.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said earlier that its chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, had discussed the U.S. government's strategy for ending the policy, called Title 42, in a meeting with Ebrard.

However, when asked whether Biden's plan to unwind the policy would be sufficient, Ebrard said he needed to review the full proposal. He underscored that Mexico would not loosen up on migration controls.

"We are not going to let ... Mexico become a country where just anybody can pass through," he said.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands of Central Americans have crossed through Mexico on their way to the U.S. border. More recently, migrants from other countries such as Cuba and Haiti have also traversed Mexico in an effort to enter the U.S.

As part of a regional effort to curb migration, U.S. officials agreed to a Mexican proposal to launch a job creation program in Central America, Ebrard said.

He also noted that U.S. officials set out a proposal for Mexico to become a large-scale clean energy producer, particularly from solar sources.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pushed to prioritize the role of the state in the energy market, triggering concern from the United States that such moves could hamper investment and violate a new trade deal. read more

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington and Anthony Esposito in Mexico City; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 49

Shawna Carey
2d ago

Democrats voted down the border wall trump was building just so they could do this to our country. Even the immigrants that came here to America who took the time to get legal are disgusted with what the democrats are doing to our country!

Reply(3)
21
Lee S.
3d ago

Mexico and other countries could protect their borders instead of allowing migration through their country's.

Reply(7)
34
Guest
2d ago

This is what we get when we have a weak liberal president…….. if you voted for him than don’t whine!

Reply
14
Related
Daily Mail

Fourth bus of illegal immigrants from the border is dropped off at the Capitol: Group arrives in Washington DC as Gregg Abbott continues war with White House

A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Ebrard
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Covid#Dhs#Central Americans
Washington Examiner

It's the illegal immigrants, stupid

When Donald Trump descended the golden escalator and began his historic ascent to the presidency, there was one issue that set him apart from every other major national figure: immigration. Former President Donald Trump understood Americans' rising alarm as millions of illegal immigrants continue to pour into our nation, decade...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

424K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy