Miami Beach, FL

GroundUP Reveals Dynamic Festival Lineup

By DownBeat
downbeat.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive, Snarky Puppy, Eric Harland, Cory Henry, Antonio Sánchez, Thana Alexa. The fifth annual GroundUP Music Festival, set to take place May 6–8 at the North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach, Florida, has announced its lineup of musicians and bands. Headliners will include festival founders Snarky Puppy...

