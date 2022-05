FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Indiana University sharpshooter Matt Roth has a new role in the game of basketball as Roth has been tabbed as the new boys basketball coach at Blackhawk Christian. Roth takes over for Marc Davidson, who was named ‘coach emeritus’ at Blackhawk last month as he continues to battle cancer. […]

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO