NCAC Tournament Preview: Softball Looking to Overcome Odds

4: (4) Avon 14-5 5: (5) Elyria Catholic 13-4 Crop comments: What a weekend it was in the 2022 Prebis Memorial Classic. The top teams in the area went up against some of the best competition in Ohio. North Ridgeville had the most successful week. The Rangers completed sweeps against Avon and Elyria. In the Prebis, the Rangers topped Division III powerhouse South Range (3-0) and Mount Vernon, 4-2. Their lone hiccup of the week was a 7-1 loss to Brecksville-Broadview Heights, which is in the top 10 in the most recent state poll for Division I. … Amherst defeated Berea-Midpark, 8-6, in extra innings and Avon Lake, 13-2, to stay in the hunt for the SWC championship. In the Prebis, the Comets kept it close with Holland Springfield (2-0) and Anthony Wayne (15-12), but fell to the opposition. The Generals from Anthony Wayne were ranked No. 1 team in the Division I coaches’ poll. They also allowed 19 runs all season before playing Amherst. For the first time this season, Keystone drops from the top spot in the Crop. The Wildcats went 3-0 in their league games, and 1-2 in the Prebis. … Avon also went 1-2 in the Prebis, falling to Hoover 4-1, and Heath 5-2. They did beat Hilliard Bradley, 10-7. Avon will have a chance to kick Amherst out of contention for the SWC title if it can pull out a win on May 4 in Avon, or May 5 in Amherst. A Comets’ loss would make North Ridgeville SWC champs for the second year in a row. Spots five through seven remain the same between Elyria Catholic, Brookside and North Olmsted. … Columbia makes its first appearance in the top 10 after defeating Firelands, 5-3. However, they did fall to Wellington, 6-5. On April 28, Firelands finished a season’s sweep against the Dukes with an 8-5 win. Midview and Westlake enter as teams to watch as the regular season comes to a close and the OHSAA tournament approaches.

