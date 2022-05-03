ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

NCAC Tournament Preview: Softball Looking to Overcome Odds

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Week's Outlook: The College of Wooster softball team (17-21, 8-8 NCAC) earned the No. 4 seed in the North Coast Athletic Conference Tournament and will face host and No. 1 seed DePauw University (31-7, 15-1 NCAC) in game two of the first round at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The double-elimination tournament...

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
