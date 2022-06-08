ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Harlow, Gabrielle Union & More Celebs Love This Game-Changing Sculpting Device That Lifts & Tightens Skin

By Elizabeth Denton
 3 days ago
If you noticed celebrities such as Gabrielle Union and Jack Harlow looking a bit extra snatched in the face, there’s a new facial toning device that may be to thank. TheraFace Pro is from Therabody — you know, the massage gun everyone with sore, tight muscles loves. It just launched and it’s already being used by makeup artists and groomers for one of the biggest red carpets of the year.

Don’t worry, this new “gun” doesn’t aggressively massage your face like it does your body. Instead, it promises more of a relaxing facial massage to reduce tension and relax the muscles that can cause minor pain and tightness. The FDA-cleared Type II medical device has three percussive attachments to massage different areas of the face. And that’s not all it does. There’s also a Microcurrent Ring to gently firm and tighten the skin on the face and neck. Yes, like the NuFace does .



TheraFace PRO $399


Buy Now


TheraFace PRO with Gel $399


Buy Now

The TheraFace is pricey at $399 but it does SO many things, it might just be worth the money — especially if you’re a fan of beauty tools . So far, we’ve gone over the massage and the microcurrent attachments. There’s also an LED Light Therapy Ring for red, blue and infrared light. Dealing with stubborn acne ? Blue light therapy is for you. Want to target those wrinkles around the eyes? Choose red light. The addition of infrared light is for when you want a subtle warming sensation. Finally, there’s a Cleansing Ring to remove dirt and oil from the skin. It’s literally six treatments in one.

At the 2022 Met Gala, makeup artist Fiona Stiles used TheraFace on Gabrielle Union pre-makeup. “I used the TheraFace PRO beauty device from Therabody with the Cryo attachment on it first to decrease any puffiness and to refresh the face,” Stiles said in a statement. “I especially love using it around the eyes as it’s very relaxing.” She’s talking about the Cold Ring, which comes in set with the Hot Ring, sold separately ($99 at Therabody ).

She then applied the Lancôme Advanced Genefique Hydrogel Melting Face Mask ($15 at Ulta Beauty ) on Union’s face and used TheraFace Pro with the Heat attachment over the mask “to help the product absorb deeply into the skin.”

Union wasn’t the only star who got the TheraFace treatment. Groomer Fitch Lunar used the device on Jack Harlow to get him ready for his first-ever Met Gala . “I used the TheraFace on many areas of Jack’s face: under the eyes with the cold attachment for puffiness, percussion under the cheekbone and on the muscle of his jaw to relieve tension,” Lunar told STYLECASTER . “I also used the LED red light to calm the skin.”

To keep the rapper’s skin hydrated and smooth, Lunar applied Murad’s Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks ($42 at Sephora ) and Targeted Wrinkle Corrector ($78 at Sephora ). “Once glam was over, we also used the Theragun Mini to help with any other muscle tension he had on his body before heading out,” he added. Lucky, guy! Well, I’m talking about them both here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0fS3x6OC00

