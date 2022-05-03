Mud Hens' game against Worcester postponed
The Toledo Mud Hens’ game against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday was postponed because of inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 11:05 a.m. at Fifth Third Field. First pitch for Thursday’s originally scheduled game was slated for 11:05 a.m. as part of the team’s school education day promotion.
First pitch between Toledo and Worcester on Wednesday is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Toledo’s Joey Wentz (0-0, 4.02 ERA) will oppose Worcester’s Connor Seabold (2-0, 1.74).
