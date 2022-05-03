ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Mud Hens' game against Worcester postponed

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMfS8_0fS3rczz00

The Toledo Mud Hens’ game against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday was postponed because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 11:05 a.m. at Fifth Third Field. First pitch for Thursday’s originally scheduled game was slated for 11:05 a.m. as part of the team’s school education day promotion.

First pitch between Toledo and Worcester on Wednesday is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Toledo’s Joey Wentz (0-0, 4.02 ERA) will oppose Worcester’s Connor Seabold (2-0, 1.74).

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toledo Mud Hens#Inclement Weather#Baseball#Sports#The Toledo Mud Hens#The Worcester Red Sox
The Blade

Series opener between Toledo, Bowling Green baseball rained out

BOWLING GREEN — Friday’s series opener between Toledo and Bowling Green State University baseball has been postponed because of rain. The Battle of I-75 will be played this weekend in the form of double headers on Saturday and Sunday, with Game 1 of each beginning at 1 p.m. at BGSU’s Steller Field. Friday’s postponed game will be part of Sunday’s twin bill.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Rivalry inspires boost for St. John's lacrosse

A heated rivalry can sometimes bring out the best in a team, especially when one side has taken its lumps for a while. For the St. John's Jesuit lacrosse squad, its banner 2022 season can be linked to the Titans’ desire to get out from under the thumb of bitter rival St. Francis de Sales.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Blade

Mud Hens rally for 5-3 win over Worcester

The Toledo Mud Hens erased a three-run deficit to top the Worcester Red Sox 5-3 on Saturday at Fifth Third Field. Daz Cameron and Ryan Lavarnway each had an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete a come-from-behind victory.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy