Rachel Brosnahan's Shiny Gold Met Gala Dress Weighed 70 Pounds

The wait is over: You can finally shop Good American's highly anticipated denim collection at Zara starting today. (If you act fast before it sells out, that is.) Khloé Kardashian's denim brand teamed up with the popular retailer to launch an 12-piece collection featuring jeans, a jumpsuit, t-shirts, tank tops, and a shacket. The drop marks Good American's first major fashion collaboration and stays true to the brand's size-inclusive blueprint. Designed with stretchy, sculpting fabrics and "gap-proof waistbands," all five jean silhouettes are available in sizes 00 to 30, while the additional styles range from sizes XS to 5XL. According to a press release, the brands utilized recycled and ecologically grown cotton for the collection, as well as "environmentally friendly production processes," to reflect their sustainability efforts.
