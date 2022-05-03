ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Brosnahan's Shiny Gold Met Gala Dress Weighed 70 Pounds

By Samantha Sutton
In Style
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany celebrities would agree: compared to competitive award shows, the Met Gala tends to be less stressful. After all, it's essentially one big party, with guests arriving in full glam ready for a night of fun. Designers, on the other hand, have a slightly different experience. All eyes are on the...

