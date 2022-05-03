ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Students Can Workout for Free at Planet Fitness

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
HAMPTON, NH -- High school students can work out for free this summer at any Planet Fitness. The company announced Monday that high school-age kids...

St. Cloud Police Sponsors Art Contest

ST. CLOUD -- Area students have the opportunity to get their artwork on St. Cloud police cars. The St. Cloud Police Department License Plate Art Contest gives area students the opportunity to design the front license plate on one of 33 squad cars. Any area student aged five though 17 can submit a design idea through May 20th.
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

