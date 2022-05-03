ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Recreate These Dramatic Hair Moments From The 2022 Met Gala

By Samjah Iman
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wSAz_0fS3fO7j00

Source: Getty / Getty


The fashion fanatics are still high after last night’s Met Gala , and rightfully so. Most of the looks were breathtaking, leaving a lasting impression that cannot be erased. While the fashion was giving what it was supposed to be giving, it was the hairstyles and hairpieces that stole the show.

Winnie Harlow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QekVI_0fS3fO7j00

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty


Supermodel Winnie Harlow sashayed on the Met Gala Red Carpet wearing an eye-catching Iris Van Herpen ensemble. Her hair was swept back into a sleek bun, exclusively using @unite_hair , and adorned by a striking, feathered headpiece. Harlow’s look was totally in alignment with the “Gilded Glamour“ theme, and her hairstyle and accessories completed her look. “Our inspiration was a high-fashion ballerina this year,” stated Harlow’s hairstylist
Davontae’ Washington .

Cardi B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CQu8_0fS3fO7j00

Source: Noam Galai / Getty


Cardi is known to give a memorable red carpet moment, and she did not fail us last night. The “WAP” rapper wowed the crowd in Versace, and her hairstyle, created by Tokyo Stylez
, definitely matched her glam. “We were inspired by her gorgeous gold Versace dress that’s covered in gold chains to create this glamorous 90’s, voluminous updo.” stated Stylez who used TRESemmé and Dyson to secure Cardi’s mane.

Gabrielle Union

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3quV_0fS3fO7j00

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Gabrielle Union was absolutely breathtaking in Versace as she nailed the “Gilded Glamour” theme also while channeling vintage Black excellence. Her hairstyle matched her ensemble perfectly. It featured a part in the middle and a slicked back bun. Union’s hairstylist,
Larry Sims , used the actress’ own hair products ( Flawless by Gabrielle Union ) to achieve her look.

Ciara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKQRr_0fS3fO7j00

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Ciara strutted on the Met Gala Red Carpet in silver and black stripe Michael Kors gown. Her “Gilded Glamour” was heavily highlighted in her hairdo with celebrity hairstylist
Cesar DeLeon Ramirez adding silver accents throughout her middle part, and several inches of length. “I knew I wanted the hair to make a statement while still complimenting Michael Kors’ design. I was immediately in love with the silver detailing and that became the inspiration for the creative elements I wanted to add to the hair.” stated Ramirez who used @unite_hair products to complete Ciara’s look.

Get the steps on how to recreate their looks, below:

1. Cardi B’s Updo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUoYC_0fS3fO7j00
Source:Getty

2. Ciara’s Dramatic Middle Part

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXyCi_0fS3fO7j00 Source:Getty

  • To start, I used UNITE SILKY:SMOOTH Active Wash and Hydrating Complex . Knowing I was going to use 40” extensions, this was crucial in detangling and softening, fighting frizz and repelling humidity, especially on this rainy day.

  • After towel-drying, I sprayed SILKY:SMOOTH Heat Activator to “seal” the deal. This spray detangles, protects the hair from heat damage, and seals the cuticle to fight off humidity. On top, I layered a generous amount of SMOOTH&SHINE Styling Cream.

  • Once her hair was fully dried, I parted it down the center and twisted small sections off each side of the part while spraying the workable Le:Play Hairspray which provides a natural satin finish.

  • As the twist coiled up, I pinned them and shaped them to create a crown like updo. I left some ends loose and curled them, and, in the back, I used a large barrel iron to create a soft, wavy texture.

  • To finish the look, I dabbed CONUNDRUM Paste in the part line to stick my silver leafing detail.

3. Gabrielle Union’s Sleek Do

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kG2vp_0fS3fO7j00 Source:Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Winnie Harlow
Person
Gabrielle Union
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Straight Hair#Hair Spray#Hair Conditioner#Hair Colour#Getty Getty#Winnie Harlow Source#Wap#Gabrielle Union Source#Getty Gabrielle Union
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy