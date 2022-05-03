EGG HARBOR TWP. POLICE: ASIAN BUSINESS OWNERS BEING TARGETED LOCALLY

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tragic end in the search for missing 25-year-old Francis Decero from South Philadelphia. The young man’s brutalized body was found in South Philadelphia, now police are searching for his killer. Decero’s father is demanding answers. “I just hope they find who did this,” Lou Decero. “This is what I want to know.” Lou remembers his son Frankie as a devoted Eagles fan who had always been close with his family. “Everybody loved that kid,” Lou said. “He would say, ‘Dad want to go out to eat? Come on, let’s go.’ I mean, you couldn’t get a better son than that.” Police...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO