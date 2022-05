Hoping to fly to its first conference victory, the Faribault baseball team hosted Albert Lea Tuesday for a doubleheader at Bell Field. However, it was the Tigers soaring high, sending the Falcons away with two tight losses. Albert Lea took the first contest 4-2 and then completed the sweep in game two via a 5-2 win in five innings. ...

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO