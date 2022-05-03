The Mill: Sartell High School has a coffee shop

It's been a busy last few weeks for restaurant openings in the Twin Cities. No need to wait — here are some new eateries you can try now. Boludo El 38: Argentinian pizza restaurant Boludo has swapped its tiny south Minneapolis storefront for a larger 25-seat building just around the corner. CrunCheese: They may look like corn dogs, but Dinkytown's gourmet Korean hot dog restaurant takes a unique spin on the classic with flavors like potato hot dog, rice cake and squid ink. Gus Gus: This St. Paul bar and bistro has a little bit of everything, including sea bass, giant burgers and fancy gold-wrapped jello shots. Kalsada: The modern Filipino restaurant in St. Paul serves brunch from sister-spot Cafe Astoria in the morning, and transitions to a full-service bar and restaurant for dinner. Burnt Chicken: After gaining popularity as a food truck, the fried chicken pop-up now has a yearlong residency at North Loop's First Draft taproom. Love Pizza: Golden Valley's latest pizza joint has two signature pizzas: coal-fired and a square-cut, extra-crispy bar pie. Tip: Try the limited-edition MBR meatballs, from a 110-year-old secret family recipe.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO