Gilford, NH

Deputy Chief Kelley takes over reins of Police Dept.

By MICHAEL MORTENSEN, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILFORD — Kris Kelley, a career Gilford police officer, has been named the town’s police chief. The selectboard voted unanimously Monday to appoint Kelley, who has been deputy chief for the past 4½ years. He succeeds Anthony Bean Burpee who resigned last month after being on...

