Crowd Gathers At State Capitol Amid Possible Nationwide Restrictions To Abortion Access

By Kelly Werthmann
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – At the west steps of the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon, about 200 Coloradans rallied for rights they fear are on the brink of being stripped away in America.

“I am so sad and so mad that five people could choose to take away our rights as women and as citizens of the United States,” said Kristen Winkel, an abortion rights advocate.
Emotions always run high when it comes to abortion rights. For some, the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade will have deep impacts.

“Abortion rights is a racial issue,” said activist Kayla Gonzales Garcia, as the crowd cheered. “Before Roe v. Wade, women of color have died twelve times more than white women from unsafe abortions.”

Gonzales Garcia shared her experience of having an illegal abortion in Peru. She said she feared for her life, unsure if she would wake following the procedure. She is angry women in this country could suffer the same pain and uncertainty, especially women of color.

“The fact that the Supreme Court, a bunch of white people and men, are trying to overturn Roe v. Wade is just disgusting,” she said.

Many men turned out for the rally, including Charlie Hindman. He said he, too, is angry.

“People like me that don’t have uteruses, I don’t think I should have any say in the matter,” he told CBS4. “I want to make sure that we don’t slide backward where [women] have to get unsafe healthcare treatment.”

And those who’ve spent decades fighting for abortion rights and women’s health find it hard to believe the battle continues.

“Roe v. Wade passed when I was a sophomore in college,” Winkel said. “I always knew there was a chance, but I never thought the day would come.”

Many state lawmakers came out of the capitol to join the afternoon rally, including Representative Leslie Herod and Senator Julie Gonzales. Some spoke of the work they’re doing to protect abortion rights, but also said it’s up to everyone else to get out and vote.

“It’s now up to you to turn out the vote to stop more of these Republican candidates that are trying to overturn our rights,” said Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis. “What they are doing is a gross invasion of our rights. We must stop it.”

The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
CBS Denver

Leaked Roe v. Wade Opinion Reverberates Through Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) — Following news that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, Colorado advocates and leaders on both sides are preparing for what’s next. (credit CBS) Lynn Grandon, Director of Respect Life Denver, is anti-abortion, and says the idea brings her relief. “Honestly, I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime. To hear the possibility, I didn’t hardly sleep all night. It was amazing,” she told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “They think fallacies like, ‘It’s my body.’ – but science shows us – it’s not their body, it’s someone else’s body. If it’s a little boy, he has all the cells,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette Reacts To Draft Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe V. Wade

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette reacted to the draft Supreme Court decision that will overturn Roe v. Wade on Wednesday. She discussed what this means moving forward. (credit: CBS) The Democrat representing Colorado’s 1st Congressional District is the co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus. She was joined by Adrienne Mansanares, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. DeGette called the draft opinion an attack on women, citing studies that show the impact that not being able to access abortion has on women. A view of the US Supreme Court October 2, 2020, in Washington, DC. – Supreme Court nominee...
COLORADO STATE
