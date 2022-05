COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia tax preparer has been arrested and charged with preparing false tax returns. According to arrest warrants, Shervonne Simmons, 49, assisted in the preparation of false tax returns for nine taxpayers between 2017 and 2020. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), none of the taxpayers consented to or had knowledge of the fraudulent deductions, which cost the state $24,494 in tax losses.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO