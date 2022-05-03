ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter's Ad and Partnerships Teams Operating 'Business as Usual' Amid Musk Takeover Bid

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veDwP_0fS3582l00

Twitter's partnerships and advertising teams are operating "business as usual" as they head to their NewFronts event to announce new ad partners, premium content, and more. This comes as Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover bid hangs in the balance, but Sarah Rosen, Head of U.S. Content Partnerships at Twitter, says the acquisition isn't slowing her team down anytime soon. Rosen joins Cheddar to discuss the company's annual ad push, Twitter's products, digital content partnerships, and more.

