East Jordan Iron Works (Now Known as EJ Group Inc.) I remember for many years walking over or near manhole covers and taking them for granted. They always had a good deal of writing on them, but never once did I think to look at where they were made. It took me many years to become interested enough to discover where these covers came from. The surprise came when I realized they originated in my home state of Michigan, in a small town called East Jordan. With an estimated population of fewer than 2300 people, it is the smallest town in Charlevoix County.

