Afternoon Storms Possible

RICHMOND, Va. — After some early morning fog, today will be a partly cloudy and very warm day, with scattered storms developing along an approaching cold front. The front should move through central Virginia by early evening, with dry weather expected tonight. Thursday will be variably cloudy and seasonally warm, with highs in the mid 70s.

A large slow-moving upper-level storm system will become established over the Mid-Atlantic Friday, bringing a good chance for showers and storms Friday and Saturday. The system should push far enough east for lower rain chances Sunday. 1-2 inches of rain will be possible over much of central Virginia through the period.

Sunny and mild weather will return to the area next Monday in the wake of this storm system, with dry weather extending into at least Tuesday.

