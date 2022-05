SAGINAW, MI — Officials here are organizing a citywide volunteer force to remove litter and debris from Saginaw neighborhoods later this month. The second annual Team Up To Clean Up event — organized by Saginaw City Hall staff — is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14. Volunteers will meet at Saginaw City Hall, 1315 S. Washington, where they will divide into different groups focused on cleaning different areas of Saginaw, officials said.

