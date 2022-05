You can succeed as a manager by looking beyond all the randomness and chaos to adopting a mentality where nothing can pull you down. You can lead and succeed by practicing these 20 principles to learn and lead as a. manager. You can. start with trust and trust is formed by giving it away first. When you listen, you understand, you connect, you can create beautiful things together. You will find solutions others don’t even know exists. Face your biggest fears and deny them the power to control your actions. Prioritize your people and utilize their learning and growth assets.

