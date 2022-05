MILTON-FREEWATER — The La Grande High School softball team notched two in the win column on Tuesday, May 3, taking down McLoughlin in both matchups of a doubleheader. The Tigers earned a 12-0 victory in game one behind a no-hitter from senior Grace Neer, while the team utilized the long ball to take a 13-1 victory in game two. La Grande improved to 13-5 on the year and 9-1 in Greater Oregon League play.

