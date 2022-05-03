New therizinosaurid dinosaur from the marine Osoushinai Formation (Upper Cretaceous, Japan) provides insight for function and evolution of therizinosaur claws
The record of therizinosaurs is rich in Asian countries such as Mongolia and China. Fragmentary therizinosaur specimens have been reported from the Lower and Upper Cretaceous deposits in Japan. One of these specimens, from the lower Campanian Osoushinai Formation in Nakagawa Town of Hokkaido Prefecture, was previouslyÂ identified as a maniraptoran...www.nature.com
Comments / 0