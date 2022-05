SANDUSKY, Ohio — 3News anchor Jay Crawford's mom Marie has been living out in Arizona for the past few years – and she recently decided to make the move back to his hometown of Sandusky. It means so much to Jay and his family to have her nearby, and as we all celebrate the moms in our life this weekend, he wanted to take on a special and surprise project to show her his appreciation.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO