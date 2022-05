First review of London’s new Serse St Martin in the Fields. Even when you’ve seen many of Handel’s Italian operas, they remain a gloriously peculiar genre of music drama. The leading five or more characters express themselves in aria upon aria. Each aria is a prolonged statement of one or two emotions, in which the same few words are repeated dozens of times, while the music keeps casting different lights on those words and on the mind that expresses them. At first, these arias seem the opposite of drama – they’re all expressions of emotional stasis – because they seem to stop anything happening.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO