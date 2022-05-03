Road Maintenance for Various City Streets

Streets Management will be applying a fog seal surface treatment on various city streets beginning Thursday, May 5, 2022, with expected completion on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Streets to be affected include:

Panorama Drive : From Jornada Road to the end of the pavement. This work will be in City Council District 6.

: From Jornada Road to the end of the pavement. This work will be in City Council District 6. Feliz Real : From Panorama Drive to Real Del Sur. This work will be in City Council District 6.

: From Panorama Drive to Real Del Sur. This work will be in City Council District 6. Real Del Norte : From Robledo Road to Jornada Road. This work will be in City Council District 5.

: From Robledo Road to Jornada Road. This work will be in City Council District 5. Robledo Road : From Shadow Hills Road to Real Del Norte. This work will be in City Council District 5.

: From Shadow Hills Road to Real Del Norte. This work will be in City Council District 5. Shadow Hills Road : From Real Del Norte to Robledo Road. This work will be in City Council District 5.

: From Real Del Norte to Robledo Road. This work will be in City Council District 5. Isaacks Lane: From Isaacks Lane to the end of the pavement. This work will be in City Council District 4.

This is phase one of a two-phase project. A fog seal treatment is a coat of emulsion used as a binder for our chip seal.

Phase two will consist of a micro-surface treatment on a later date. A micro-surface treatment is a protective seal coat, like putting icing on a cake. This will be coordinated later by Engineering and Architecture.

This schedule is subject to change.

For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday and Friday. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorist are urged to use caution through this area or use alternate routes.

RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected. The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in the immediate area during this time.

For information, please contact Streets Management at 575/541-2595 or by email at streets@las-cruces.org.