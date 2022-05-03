ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackets add more momentum, sweep boys' golf region titles

By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
The North Augusta boys' golf team has been waiting all year to check some items off of their to-do list.

The latest came Monday, and with it came some sweet revenge. The Yellow Jackets won the Region 5-AAAA championship at The Aiken Golf Club by 13 shots over South Aiken, continuing a strong stretch of play that gives them more momentum heading into the Lower State qualifier and state championship tournament.

"It's been a long time coming," North Augusta head coach Travis Spears said. "This is my fifth year coaching, and we've been close. We lost by one shot last year, and we lost Lower State by one shot last year. We've been really good, and I knew we had the ability to do it. It was just putting it all together all at one time."

Those losses last year at region and Lower State were even more bitter because both were against South Aiken, and the Jackets initially thought they were in a playoff with the T-Breds for the region title - but the scores weren't added correctly, leaving them a shot behind and rendering the playoff moot.

This year they made sure no playoff would be necessary.

The Jackets placed four players on the All-Region team, led by medalist Andrew Baxley with a 71. Davis Neal shot 72, Matthew Baxley shot 73 and Mitchell McNeill had a 77 for a team score of 293.

It was a redemptive title for Andrew Baxley, a freshman who had a rough weekend at the Southern Cross at Palmetto Golf Club. He said that his teammates boosted his confidence in time for region and also gave him a scouting report about the back nine at The Aiken Golf Club - he had only seen the front nine before. He was even-par over the final nine to win the individual title by a shot.

"Coming off Saturday at Palmetto, it just felt good to play good as a team," he said. "I got confidence from that, then came out here and hit it good. I missed three greens, and I just hit it well. Made a lot of putts."

South Aiken finished second at 306. Cameron Biddle just missed out on his third consecutive individual region championship with a 72, and Jake Shuford joined him on the All-Region team with a 77. The T-Breds also counted a 78 from Miles Eubanks and a 79 from Peyton Owen.

Aiken was close behind in third at 308, led by All-Region performers Richard Anaclerio (74) and Zion Sampson (77). The Hornets also took a 78 from Tucker Crenshaw and a 79 from Benton Orr.

Midland Valley finished fourth at 373 and counted scores from Peyton Goodwin (88), Trever Williams (89), Wyatt Thomas (95) and Jonathon Moyer (101).

Airport was fifth at 435.

North Augusta, South Aiken and Aiken will all move on the Lower State tournament, scheduled for next Monday at the Country Club of South Carolina in Florence. They'll be competing for a spot at the Class AAAA state championship at Forest Lake Club in Columbia, hosted by A.C. Flora.

Taking down Flora is the next target for North Augusta, and Spears likes the direction his team is headed in pursuit of that goal after a fourth-place finish at Southern Cross and Monday's region championship.

"It's a whole lot of momentum. We've kind of set our sights on A.C. Flora since last year," he said. "We kind of went through that whole mental block of, they're that good. They've won, like, 14 state championships. We beat them the second day of the state tournament last year, so I've been trying to pump them up, going, 'They're beatable.' Then we beat them at Southern Cross, so I'm going, 'OK, we can beat them.'

"Now I've been telling them, 'We've got to play them on their own course. That puts all the pressure on them. They're expected to win. We're going to go up there and beat them.' So hopefully that's the momentum we're taking going forward."

