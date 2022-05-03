Press Conference for Amazon Lawsuit

(WTVO) — Checks will start going out this Sunday to Facebook users in Illinois who filed a claim in a privacy lawsuit. The checks will be for $400 each. More than 1.5 million users in the state joined the $650 million settlement. A class action lawsuit claimed that the company’s use of facial tagging features […]
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker has extended the COVID-19 disaster in Illinois for another 30 days. He says the virus continues to infect and claim the lives of too many Illinoisans each day. In the latest disaster proclamation, Pritzker wrote the number of new cases has increased recently and...
On Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21, 2022, New Illinois will hold the first session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Eastland Suites Hotel & Conference Center in Urbana. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Victims of the tornado that hit the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois will speak in front of the public Tuesday. Attorney Ben Crump will hold a news conference at 12 p.m. at Mount Joy Baptist Church in Edwardsville. With him will be Deon January, the mother of DeAndre Morrow who died inside […]
In the past year and a half, federal prosecutors have charged more than a dozen individuals in the St. Louis area for fraud relating to the Paycheck Protection Program and other COVID-relief programs. The various schemes that have resulted in prosecution add up to more than $7 million in alleged fraud, according to analysis of court documents by the RFT.
