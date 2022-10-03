The Weeknd Just Released New Tickets to His Cancelled LA Show—Here’s How to Get a Discount

If you’ve been listening to After Hours and Dawn FM nonstop, but don’t have The Weeknd tickets yet, now is the time to buy them while prices are still cheap. (And we mean under $70 for many dates.)

The Weeknd announced his seventh concert tour, the After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour, in March 2022. The first leg of the tour will start at the Rogers Centre in The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, on July 8, 2022, and end at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on September 3, 2022. The tour—which follows The Weeknd’s The Fall Tour in 2012; The Kiss Land Fall Tour in 2013; the King of the Fall Tour in 2014; The Madness Fall Tour in 2015; the Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour in 2017; and The Weeknd Asia Tour in 2018—was originally set to start in Vancouver, Canada, in July 2020 but was postponed due to the current health crisis.

The tour is in support of The Weeknd’s fourth studio album, After Hours , and sixth studio album, Dawn FM . After Hours , which was released in 2020, hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart, while Dawn FM, which was released in 2022, reached number two.

For the tour, The Weeknd is also partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme as the organization’s Goodwill Ambassador to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund, to which he’s donating $1 from each ticket sold on the North America of his After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour. The Weeknd will also make a donation of $500,000 to the fund, with another $1 million contributed by the World Food Program USA. The Weeknd established the fund in support of the .N. World Food Programme’s food assistance to communities in countries like Ukraine, Ethiopia, Madagascar and Yemen. “The goal with this fund is to provide immediate life-saving support to people who are on the brink of starvation. I’m so thankful to have WFP as a partner and to further expand our reach to those who need it most,” The Weeknd said in a statement at the time.

On September 3, 2022, The Weeknd cancelled his concert at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, after losing his voice minutes into his performance. “I can’t give you the concert I want to give you,” he told his audience that night before exiting the stage. “I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it,” he continued, visibly shaken. “I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry.” The Weeknd rescheduled the cancelled date for November 26 and November 27, 2022, with tickets on sale now.

What are The Weeknd’s After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour dates?

July 8 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 16 – New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium

July 21 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 24 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 27 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

July 30 – Washington, DC @ FedexField

August 4 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 6 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

August 18 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

August 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 23 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

August 25 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

August 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

November 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

November 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

What is The Weeknd’s After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour setlist?

The Weeknd’s After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour set list won’t be known until his first concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, on July 8, 2022. However, it’s expected that most of the setlist will include songs from his fourth studio album, After Hours— which was released in March 2020 and hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart—as well as his fifth studio album, Dawn FM , which was released in January 2022 and reached number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

In an interview with Variety in 2020, The Weeknd explained how the title of After Hours came about. “Oh, there are so many reasons for it. The main reason is these are all emotions and thoughts and feelings that I had late at night — [like the video] is all one night and I’m going through all the emotions, after the club, after the fight and after a long day, it’s like these are my thoughts from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m,” he said. “‘After Hours’ the song is absolutely my thoughts at 4 a.m., alone, after everything is done. And the movie, of course. Anyway, this is the last song.”

He also explained how the album was inspired by him turning 30. “I’ve always been self-destructive. I’ve never brought harm to others, my problem was always hurting myself,” he said. “So at 30 I realized I’m genuinely happy, I have my family, my friends, my company, I’m making the smartest music I’ve ever made, and I feel like my career is just starting. This is the beginning of another phase — not just a chapter but my second decade. A song like “Faith,” which is so misleading in the title [laughs], the religion aspect of it is … everything is a test, and if you are religious or spiritual you have to go through things.”

See below for the full After Hours and Dawn FM track lists.

After Hours

Alone Again Too Late Hardest To Love Scared To Live Snowchild Escape From L.A. Heartless Faith Blinding Lights In Your Eyes Save Your Tears Repeat After Me (Interlude) After Hours Until I Bleed Out

Dawn FM

Dawn FM Gasoline How Do I Make You Love Me? Take My Breath Sacrifice A Tale by Quincy Out of Time Here We Go… Again Best Friends Is There Someone Else? Starry Eyes Every Angel Is Terrifying Don’t Break My Heart I Heard You’re Married Less Than Zero Phantom Regret by Jim

Who is The Weeknd’s After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour opening act?

The Weeknd announced that his March 2022 that his After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour opening act was Doja Cat, who won the Grammy for Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More” with SZA in 2022 and is best known for songs like “Say So” (which hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020), “Woman” and “Get Into It (Yuh).” The Weeknd is also featured on “You Right” from Doja’s third studio album, Planet Her .

“I made the song and then I didn’t think I was going to get anybody on it. I knew that I wanted The Weeknd on this album, but we didn’t know what to do,” Doja told NME in 2021 of “You Right.” “We played him one song, and we thought it was the perfect song but it ended up not working. Then he heard this other song but it had already been finished with two verses, but he was obsessed with it.”

In May 2022, Doja Cat announced that she would no longer be a part of The Weeknd’s tour due to a tonsil surgery. “Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all,” she tweeted at the time.

See below for a list of The Weeknd’s past opening acts.

The King of the Fall Tour (2014)

ScHoolboy Q

Jhené Aiko

The Madness Fall Tour (2015)

Banks

Travis Scott

Halsey

Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour (2017)

Lil Uzi Vert

Bryson Tiller

Rae Sremmurd

Belly

6lack

Cezinando

Gucci Mane

Nav

French Montana

The Weeknd Asia Tour (2018)

Kenshi Yonezu

