ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

MyHomeCT: A Mortgage Relief Program for CT Homeowners

newingtonct.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ned Lamont today announced the launch of MyHomeCT – a new State of Connecticut program that is providing mortgage relief to homeowners who have experienced financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is being funded by $123 million that the Connecticut Department of Housing received from...

www.newingtonct.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Connecticut accepting online applications for utility bill assistance

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut is now accepting joint online applications for assistance from families struggling to pay their heating and water bills.Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday the deadline to apply for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will be extended by one month.Residents can now apply by June 30."For years, we have offered assistance for these programs through only paper-based and in-person applications. Today marks a major step towards making it simpler and easier for residents to apply for heating and water assistance," Lamont said. "I know that rising energy prices are hitting low-income families especially hard. This program is designed to provide relief."Click here for more information and to apply.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Stamford Advocate

Analysts: CT could cut taxes $1 billion more within federal rules

The General Assembly and Gov. Ned Lamont could cut roughly $1 billion more in taxes than they’ve already agreed to and still not violate federal limits placed on states that accepted emergency coronavirus relief, according to new projections from nonpartisan analysts. Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly of Stratford said...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newington, CT
Health
Newington, CT
Real Estate
City
Newington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
Newington, CT
Government
Newington, CT
Business
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
i95 ROCK

Is it Legal to Bury a Beloved Pet in Your Yard in Connecticut?

A dear friend of mine recently lost his dog, and he buried his pup on his property in Bethlehem. When my wife and I lost our two Chihuahuas in the 2010's, we had them cremated directly from the vet's office. It's bad enough that you lose your beloved pet, but in some cases, you're faced with what to do with their remains.
BETHLEHEM, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Servicer#Real Estate Taxes#Mortage#Ct Homeowners#Congressional#Covid 19 Related
News 12

CT has big jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

There has been a big jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut. The state health department says 230 people are hospitalized with the virus now. That number is an increase of 51 people. The state reported nearly 5,900 new cases this week. The positivity rate dropped slightly to 8.85%
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

CT Communities Asking Residents to Donate Professional Clothes for Men in Need

If you're spring cleaning, you may want to think about donating to a special cause, one that helps men start a new life after they've been released from prison. Community Solutions Inc. is hosting a clothing drive that supports male adult and youth programs in Hartford, Waterbury, Bloomfield and Meriden. The effort also supports a youth program in Rhode Island and an adult facility in Delaware.
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain resident achieves entrepreneurial dream, opening his own painting company

NEW BRITAIN – While the pandemic hindered many, New Britain resident Tarik Hightower saw a perfect opportunity to follow his entrepreneurial dreams. Hightower is the owner of A T Painting, which follows the motto of “Giving CT a fresh new look one customer at a time,” and that is exactly what the business has been doing for the greater Hartford area.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WTNH

State budget includes free bus rides through November

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Under the state budget that’s awaiting the governor’s signature, bus rides in Connecticut will continue to be free until Dec. 1. This would mean six more months of free bus rides for people who use the Connecticut transit system. Bus rides have been free since April 1 when the state […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

What CT Experts Say to Plan for as Feds Raise Interest Rate

In an attempt to get 40-year high inflation under control, the Federal Reserve raised the interest rates for the second time this year. The Reserve raised the interest rate by a half-point Wednesday after a quarter-point rate hike in March. Brian Marks, an economics and business professor at the University...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy