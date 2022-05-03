MyHomeCT: A Mortgage Relief Program for CT Homeowners

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut is now accepting joint online applications for assistance from families struggling to pay their heating and water bills.Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday the deadline to apply for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will be extended by one month.Residents can now apply by June 30."For years, we have offered assistance for these programs through only paper-based and in-person applications. Today marks a major step towards making it simpler and easier for residents to apply for heating and water assistance," Lamont said. "I know that rising energy prices are hitting low-income families especially hard. This program is designed to provide relief."Click here for more information and to apply.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO