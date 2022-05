St. Lawrence University senior Andrew Circelli (New Hartford) slugged his way into the Saints’ baseball record book when he homered in four of last week’s five games. Circelli, who earlier this season hit three home runs in a single game, raised his single-season total to 11 and his career total to 18 — both program records — on Sunday, and a day later he was named the Liberty League’s Co-Performer of the Week.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO