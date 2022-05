BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wachter Middle School hosted a pep rally Friday for the first time in a long time, and students heard from a local star. Weston Dressler was a standout athlete at Wachter, Bismarck High School and the University of North Dakota, before he went on to play in the Canadian Football League for eleven seasons.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO