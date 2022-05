We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Caring for plants can be hard. If you’re a plant person—or even the occasional grocery-store-plant-purchaser—you’ll relate to this common situation: You find a plant that you love, buy it, bring it home, and it does really well so you go out and buy another one. This ends up becoming pretty repetitive until your home is filled with a million plants and your plant care routine begins to take a hit. Too many plants and too little time.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO