Marshall’s Most Portable Speaker Ever Is Almost Back in Stock: Here’s How to Pre-Order the Willen

By Latifah Muhammad
 3 days ago

Marshall recently unveiled its most portable speaker ever, and it’s almost back in stock. The sold-out Willen , a small but mighty speaker that retails for $119 , is now available for pre-order at Marshallheadphones.com .

The popular mini speaker, which was initially released on June 2, will begin shipping out at the end of the month, according to the Marshall website.

The handheld, sustainable device blends Marshall’s iconic design with a ruggedness that makes it easy to take on the go. Apart from being PVC-free, 60% of the speaker’s plastic is made from post-consumer recycled materials derived from used electronics.

Built with a single 2-inch, full range driver and two passive radiators, the Willen delivers high-fidelity sound and a hefty 15+ hours of listening time on a single charge. It takes three hours to fully charge the battery, but if you can’t wait that long, a 20-minute charge gets you three hours of playtime.

The Willen features Bluetooth 5.0 and a built-in microphone to answer and reject calls using the front-mounted multi-directional control knob.

An IP67 dust and water resistance rating means that you won’t have to worry about getting a little water on the speaker, so long as it’s not submerged in liquid. It also has a mounting strap making it easy for the speaker to go wherever you do, and a Bluetooth range of up to 30 feet.

The black Willen speaker pictured above will begin shipping on June 30. The speaker will be available in cream beginning this fall.

Willen speakers can be paired with other speakers through Stack Mode, which is activated by tapping the Bluetooth pairing button on the speaker. To adjust the sound, connect the Willen to the Marshall Bluetooth App to control your playlist and enjoy a hands-free, immersive listening experience.

The Willen is one of two new Marshall speakers, alongside the sold-out Emberton II. This second installment of Marshall’s top selling speaker retails for $169 and delivers rich, clear, and loud sound with 30+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. The Emberton II dropped on May 10 and is an eco-friendly speaker as well. It’s base is comprised of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic from used electronics, water bottles and automotive light covers, and is 100% PVC-free. It’s unclear when it will be back in stock.

In the meantime, the speaker and headphones brand is widening its soundstage with the upcoming third generation of the Marshall Home Line-Up featuring the Acton III ($279.99 , Stanmore III ($379.99) and Woburn III ($579) , all of which will be released on June 23.

For more recommendations, read our roundup of best speakers for music lovers .

